Boskalis kicks off boulder clearance work offshore Poland

August 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The next stage of seabed preparation for the construction of the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm has begun with the arrival of Boskalis’ BOKA Falcon vessel in Polish waters.

The task of BOKA Falcon, equipped with two plows, T-Rex and Megalodon, will be to remove large boulders along the planned cable routes.

T-Rex will remove dozens of large boulders from the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm area, while Megalodon will excavate a trench for the subsequent installation of the cable.

According to PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted, these works are essential to prepare the seabed for the planned laying and burial of approximately 300 kilometers of export cables and about 170 kilometers of inter-array cables in 2026.

In 2023, Boskalis was awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of export and inter-array cables for the offshore wind farm. In addition, the company is responsible for the levelling of the seabed, pre-trenching, and the removal of boulders.

In July 2025, the vessel Olympic Electra began relocating boulders at the site located approximately 40 kilometers off the Polish coast near Ustka, marking the start of the preparatory work ahead of offshore construction.

At the beginning of this year, the developers took the final investment decision (FID) on the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 project.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

