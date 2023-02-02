Canadian player takes steps to gain more insight into Black Sea project’s gas potential

February 2, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Canada’s oil and gas player Trillion Energy has kicked off its 3D seismic reprocessing project for a natural gas field in the Black Sea offshore Türkiye, in a bid to get a better understanding of the field’s gas potential to find new discoveries.

Trillion Energy reported earlier this week that the existing 3D seismic shot by WesternGeco from 2004 is of good quality and covers 223 square kilometres. This 3D seismic data, which was processed in 2004 with pre-stack time migration (PSTM), includes the SASB block. The Canadian company pointed out that considerable improvements in seismic data processing algorithms have occurred since 2004.

Therefore, reprocessing with advanced pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) and incorporating time-depth data from wells drilled since the old PSTM model was created will create a superior model, as SASB has a very complex geology. The data reprocessing is slated to start in early March 2023 and is anticipated to take five to six months to complete.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy, remarked: “Reprocessing the 3D seismic data using modern cutting-edge technology will increase our understanding of the gas potential at SASB and is the first step to making significant new discoveries. The cost of reprocessing is infinitesimal compared to a new 3D shoot of this size.“

The new PSDM seismic velocity model will be used to obtain more detailed and accurate mapping of individual reservoir units, and provide better imaging of the gas trapping faults and superior structural maps. It will also assist in identifying and defining stratigraphic exploration gas prospects, which are many on SASB that have never been drilled.

In addition, the application of the new PSDM model will enable the mapping of the deeper Cretaceous Akveren Formation (CAF), which has never been explored but contains tantalizing deeper anomalies based on the old PSTM model. Trillion claims that there are many onshore oil and gas seeps close to SASB, originating and contained within the cretaceous sediments.

“The reprocessing will allow mapping of extensions to existing structurally trapped gas pools, discover new gas pools, and improve the resolution of the stratigraphic exploration prospects. I am excited about what we will also see in the deeper Cretaceous age formations, where onshore oil and gas seeps have been found 20 to 30 km from SASB,” added Halleran.

Regarding Trillion Energy’s latest activities at the SASB gas field, it is worth noting that the Canadian player announced plans to add three sidetrack wells last month to the development program for this, increasing the total number of wells at the Black Sea project from 17 to 20.

After the Uranus jack-up rig completes the wells at the Akçakoca platform, the rig will move to the East Ayazli tripod at the SASB field.