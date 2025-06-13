Transocean Equinox, former Songa Equinox; Credit: ALP Maritime
ConocoPhillips pinpoints potential drilling sites for 2025 two-well gas search



June 13, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA), a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ConocoPhillips, has revealed three possible drilling locations for its two-well gas exploration campaign in the Otway Basin off the coast of Australia.

Transocean Equinox, former Songa Equinox; Credit: ALP Maritime

ConocoPhillips underlines that its exploration for natural gas in the Otway Basin to supply the domestic market is progressing. The update comes after the firm finished seabed surveys.

This followed the entrance of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) as the latest partner in the Otway gas hunt, covering two permits, VIC/P79 and T/49P, within Commonwealth waters, adjacent to existing natural gas developments in the Otway Basin.

While disclosing possible 2025 drilling locations, the company highlights that two exploration wells are scheduled to be drilled by the end of 2025. To this end, three potential locations for the exploration well duo have been identified in VIC/P79.

The operator emphasized: “For safety reasons, 500-metre Petroleum Safety Zones will be in place around all three well locations from 1 July 2025 until 1 March 2026, in accordance with the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

“ConocoPhillips Australia will notify Relevant Persons, including marine users, ahead of deploying anchors and mooring chains within the Petroleum Safety Zones.”

Well locations; Source: ConocoPhillips
Well locations; Source: ConocoPhillips

While the drilling sequence is currently being determined, the company claims that minor adjustments to the well locations may occur as the mooring plan is finalized, following an assessment of seabed survey data.

Transocean’s Transocean Equinox semi-submersible rig is slated to begin the drilling part of the work in Q3 2025 in line with the approved Otway Exploration Drilling Program (OEDP) off the coast of Victoria and Tasmania.

