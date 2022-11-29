DNV awards approval for Deltamarin’s 3D model ship design

November 29, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Finland-based ship design and engineering firm Deltamarin has been awarded approval by the classification society DNV for a 3D model used as part of the classification material prepared for Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora-class PCTCs.

Deltamarin completed part of the steel design work for Höegh Autoliner’s Aurora Class PCTCs with the use of new E3D software created by UK-based tech consulting company Aveva.

Credit: Deltamarin

The three companies have been cooperating on streamlining the approval processes of classification materials from drawings to 3D models using the new Open Class 3D Exchange (OCX) standard.

Specifically, OCX is a new standard for 3D model-based class approval with the purpose of breaking the barriers between different design and software platforms to enable the exchange of geometry and metadata between them.

According to Deltamarin, the OCX 3D model can replace the traditional 2D structure drawings, thereby saving time for Deltamarin and allowing DNV to respond more quickly to the designer’s needs.

“Increasing productivity and shortening the calendar time for design through digitalisation is one of the internal development areas we have been focusing on at Deltamarin. This is a great practical example of that,” Janne Uotila, the CEO of Deltamarin said.

“Moving away from 2D structure drawings to a 3D digital twin is a milestone for the maritime industry. This opens up for new possibilities in asset data management, which I strongly believe will drive the safety and reliability of ship’s design and operation. A good example would be a more efficient process for verifying rule compliance,” Geir Dugstad, Director of Ship Classification & Technical Director at DNV noted.

“The OCX format helps designers to control and optimise their designs, and enables DNV to confirm rule compliance directly on the 3D design model,”

The standard is now jointly owned and managed by the OCX Consortium established in 2021. This consortium has brought together more than 30 industry leaders to jointly promote and maintain the standard. The members consist of all the major classification societies, significant CAD vendors and several designers and yards.

“This success highlights an additional value of the digital twin and paves the way for an even larger adoption in the maritime industry,” Hervé Lours, the Marine Vice President of AVEVA concluded.

In April this year, Deltamarin and French containment specialist GTT were awarded approval in principle from DNV for a new LNG-fueled PCTC design. GTT and Deltamarin jointly developed a new design, able to carry 8000 cars. This design incorporates GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank and Deltamarin’s expertise in developing vessels.