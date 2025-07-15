EnergyPathways to deploy Hazer’s hydrogen technology in its huge UK energy storage project

Map showing the planned location of MESH and the existing energy infrastructure and projects surrounding it; Source: EnergyPathways
Business Developments & Projects
July 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK’s energy transition company EnergyPathways has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian technology company Hazer to use its proprietary hydrogen production technology – globally licensed through an alliance with U.S. science, technology, and engineering company KBR – to develop a clean hydrogen facility that will expand the company’s MESH integrated energy storage project.

As disclosed, EnergyPathways secured Hazer’s support as well as exclusive rights to access its technology within the UK for an initial period of 12 months. To remind, Hazer and KBR formed a strategic alliance focused on the licensing and deployment of Hazer’s technology earlier in 2025.

It is understood that under the terms of the MoU, Hazer and EnergyPathways agreed to negotiate and finalize a definitive binding agreement for concept engineering studies for a Hazer licensed facility with an indicative hydrogen production capacity of 90 MW (20,000 tonne per annum).

Reportedly, the scope of the studies will be jointly agreed upon by the parties and will leverage the work underway with KBR for the integration of Hazer’s technology with the production of low-carbon ammonia. The studies are to be considered a part of a scoping phase to determine the selected technical design to proceed to detailed front-end engineering and design (FEED), EnergyPathways said, adding that after the completion of the concept engineering studies, the parties will determine whether they wish to proceed into FEED.

To note, the planned MESH hydrogen facility is expected to use feedstocks from the MESH project and other sources in order to produce and store hydrogen for flexible clean power generation as well as ammonia for use in the UK and for export.

MESH is a large-scale energy storage facility set to provide a supply of natural gas and clean hydrogen as well as low-carbon, flexible power for the UK market for over 25 years. As informed, it is electrifying and integrating existing infrastructure, connecting gas storage, hydrogen storage, and compressed air storage technologies with offshore wind and decarbonized power generation to establish a new energy hub for the UK.

Ben Clube, EnergyPathways’ CEO, commented: “The MOU and partnership to use Hazer technology is a significant milestone for the Company’s plans to provide the UK with affordable, reliable low-carbon energy and energy products including clean ammonia and graphite. The Company plans to develop the large-scale MESH clean hydrogen facility that will bolt onto its MESH integrated storage project, enabling the Company to deliver what we think will be the lowest-cost clean hydrogen production in the UK.”

“The MOU and MESH’s hydrogen facility will offer a line of sight to the cost-effective decarbonisation pathway for Scope 3 emissions associated with future UK gas development projects. The project will also produce hydrogen at scale that can further decarbonise MESH’s flexible and affordable low-carbon power capability. We look forward to progressing the studies associated with this MOU through the scoping phase as we assess feasibility.”

Glenn Corrie, Hazer’s CEO and MD, stated: “We are delighted to be working with the experienced team at EnergyPathways to integrate Hazer’s technology into the strategic MESH infrastructure project to provide the UK with a secure supply of affordable, low carbon energy and products. We welcome the pragmatic approach from the UK Government that recognises and supports various pathways to achieve the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, with the inclusion of technology solutions such as Hazer.”

