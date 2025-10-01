Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Eni’s Côte d’Ivoire portfolio grows to 11 blocks

Eni’s Côte d’Ivoire portfolio grows to 11 blocks

Exploration & Production
October 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Italy’s energy giant Eni has signed a contract with the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy for an exploration block offshore Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

FPSO Petrojarl Kong working at the Baleine development; Source: Eni

The license for block CI-707 covers an area of approximately 2,926 square kilometers in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at a water depth of between 1,000 and 3,000 meters. The planned exploration period has a maximum duration of 9 years.

As disclosed by Eni, the area covered by the new license is geologically continuous with the nearby CI-205 block, where Eni made the Calao discovery in March 2024. At the time, the discovery was described as a “major” one in Côte d’Ivoire, second only to the Baleine discovery, made in September 2021.

This proximity is thought to offer a strategic opportunity to identify potential similar structures, paving the way for future developments.

The acquisition will allow Eni to further consolidate its presence in Côte d’Ivoire, where it has been operating since 2017. The company says its current equity production exceeds 62,000 barrels of oil and 75 million cubic feet of gas per day.

In addition to the latest license acquisition, the company has interests in ten offshore blocks in the country. These are CI-101, CI-205, CI-401, CI-501, CI-504, CI-526, CI-706, CI-708, CI-801, and CI-802.

The Italian giant recently divested its partial stake in the Baleine development. With the completion of the transaction last week, the ownership structure of what is said to be the country’s main offshore development comprises Eni’s 47.25% interest as the operator, Vitol’s 30%, and Petroci’s 22.75%.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles