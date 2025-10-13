Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy First oil flows from offshore project in Southeast Asia ahead of schedule

First oil flows from offshore project in Southeast Asia ahead of schedule

Exploration & Production
October 13, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Vietsovpetro, the Vietnam–Russia joint venture (JV), has brought online a wellhead platform at a field off the coast of Vietnam, Southeast Asia.

BK-24 wellhead platform achieves first oil at Bach Ho field; Source: PetroVietnam

The Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (PetroVietnam) has revealed the achievement of first oil from the BK-24 wellhead platform at the Bach Ho field, which was reached 65 days earlier than planned by Vietsovpetro, the Vietnamese firm’s JV with Russia’s Zarubezhneft.

BK-24 wellhead platform achieves first oil at Bach Ho field; Source: PetroVietnam

This milestone is said to mark Vietsovpetro’s second completed offshore project in 2025, showcasing the team’s end-to-end capabilities across geology, field design, drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI), and commissioning.

The early start-up of BK-24 is perceived to demonstrate the JV’s core strength in developing marginal and small-scale oil fields with optimized costs and high efficiency, significantly contributing to national energy security and state revenue.

Petrovietnam also held a meeting with Russia’s Gazprom in May 2025 to talk about energy cooperation between the two countries, such as the infill drilling stage for two fields in Vietnam’s Nam Con Son Basin.

Another basin offshore Vietnam, Cuu Long Basin, was the site of an oil discovery for Houston-based Murphy Oil, which struck black gold at the Lac Da Hong (Pink Camel) field in Block 15-1/05.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles