Flexible room solutions for rent and sale for offshore and nearshore use—fast, safe, plug-and-play: Presenting ELA Container Offshore GmbH

Business Developments & Projects
October 20, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

The global expansion of offshore wind energy continues unabated. New wind farms are being built at ever greater distances from the coast and under increasingly demanding conditions. As these projects grow, so do the requirements for construction and operation, as well as the need for temporary, flexible, and comfortable room solutions at sea.

ELA Container Offshore GmbH has been offering tailor-made offshore container solutions for this purpose since 2014. As part of the family-run ELA Group – with more than 60,000 containers, over 1,600 employees and decades of experience in container construction – the company has established itself as a specialist in the offshore and nearshore sector. With a global sales network in Europe, North America, South America, and the United Arab Emirates, ELA Offshore is supporting the energy transition at sea with innovative and practical solutions.

Tailor-made solutions for a growing industry

The offshore wind industry is highly project-driven: construction times are tight, operating phases are long, and delays can cost millions. Room solutions must therefore be quickly available, individually configurable, and ready for immediate use. This is exactly where ELA Offshore comes in:

The modules can be combined like a modular system and installed on board converter platforms, jack-up barges, supply vessels, or port facilities. Thanks to standardized interfaces, entire container facilities for residential accommodation, recreation rooms, offices, and other premises can be set up and put into operation within a few hours.

Offshore-compatible and certified

Harsh conditions, high safety requirements, and strict standards are the order of the day when working at sea. ELA Offshore consistently meets these standards. The high-quality container modules are manufactured and certified to the highest standards, such as ISO 10855 / EN 12079-1 / DNV 2.7-1, based on SOLAS, IMO FSS Code, and MLC. Additional certifications depending on the container type include DNV 2.7-2, DNV 2.7-3, and CSC for international transport. The company also adheres to the highest standards in occupational safety and quality management with certifications according to ISO 9001 and ISO 45001. For customers, this means maximum safety and reliability.

From single modules to multi-story facilities

ELA Offshore’s strength lies in its diversity and modularity – the most popular space solutions include:

  • Sleeping and accommodation containers with modern comforts, some with integrated corridors and escape routes
  • Office and meeting rooms for project and operations managers
  • Canteen and kitchen modules for catering to the crew
  • Sanitary and changing room containers, equipped for permanent use
  • Recreation and fitness rooms to enhance well-being on board
  • Laundry and drying rooms for the professional cleaning and care of work clothes

Accessories such as stairs and gangway containers as well as waste water tanks complement the modules to create fully functional facilities. Since the containers can be stacked four high, entire accommodations or office complexes can be realized even on limited deck space.

Offshore and nearshore use: two worlds, one solution

Not every project requires fully certified offshore containers. For nearshore and onshore applications – such as on barges, pontoons, or in ports – ELA Offshore offers the 20 ft Offshore Light Container. This container is CSC-certified, robustly coated, and stackable, yet more cost-effective than fully certified offshore units.

In contrast, there are offshore-certified variants such as the 20 ft Allrounder or the 33 ft Premium Plus, which are designed for the toughest conditions at sea. The latter even offers an integrated corridor so that several cabins can be connected via an enclosed passageway – a clear advantage in terms of comfort and safety.

Plug-and-play: quick to assemble, ready for immediate use

Time is money – especially in the offshore sector. That’s why ELA Offshore relies on a sophisticated plug-and-play design. Each module has an ELA connection box that bundles central interfaces.

The containers are mounted on deck using corner fittings or dovetails, stacked with twist locks, and connected horizontally with bolts. Clear markings and a technical manual facilitate installation. On request, ELA Offshore can also provide an installation team to install the modules on a turnkey basis.

A partner for the entire project duration

ELA Offshore sees itself as a project partner offering a full service:

  • Consulting and planning, including 3D CAD models
  • Logistics and transport – also internationally
  • Assembly and commissioning by trained technicians, and
  • After-sales services and maintenance

Whether as a temporary rental solution during the construction and installation phase or as accommodation on converter platforms. With ELA Offshore, operators get a reliable system that saves time, guarantees safety, and increases comfort on board or on platforms.

Learn more

Find out how ELA Container Offshore can support your offshore or nearshore projects with modular offshore room solutions. All information about products, possible applications, and services can be found on the website:

👉 www.ela-offshore.com

