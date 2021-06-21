GasLog inks new LNG charter agreement with Cheniere

June 21, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

GasLog’s New York-listed spinoff GasLog Partners has signed a charter agreement for the Methane Heather Sally with U.S. LNG producer Cheniere.

Methane Heather Sally; Courtesy of GasLog

The Methane Heather Sally is a 145,000 cubic metres steam turbine LNG carrier. It was built in 2007 and it previously operated in the spot market.

The new charter began last week and has a minimum duration of one year.

Cheniere has the option, until late August, to extend the charter for an additional one or two years.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago GasLog Partners signs charter deals with Total and Shell Posted: 5 days ago

CEO of GasLog Partners Paul Wogan said: “The signing of this charter agreement deepens our relationship with one of the world’s leading LNG producers and is the Partnership’s third new multi-month charter agreement in recent weeks. The execution of this charter on attractive terms further improves our revenue and cash flow visibility and bolsters our deleveraging strategy for 2021.”