NextGeo opens entity in 'region of crucial importance for oil & gas sector'
September 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has opened a new entity in the Middle East, described as a strategic initiative as part of the company’s expansion plan, aimed at strengthening its operational capacity in a “region of crucial importance for the oil & gas sector”.

Next Geosolutions Middle East (FZE), incorporated within the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF-Zone) in the UAE, will provide core offshore survey services, like geophysical and geotechnical investigations, and will further enhance its offering with subsea and diving services, leveraging the recent acquisition of RANA Subsea.

Working in synergy with RANA Subsea, NextGeo revealed its plans to establish additional operational bases in the region.

To support the new regional headquarters, a dedicated logistics facility within the SAIF-Zone will provide storage, equipment management, and rapid mobilization for projects across the Gulf and surrounding areas.

Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo, said: “The opening of the new office in the Middle East represents a further step in the growth path, aimed not only at continuing the process of expanding NextGeo’s footprint in a sustainable and strategic way, but also at increasing and consolidating the Group’s presence in a highly strategic market.”

Alessandro La Tassa has been appointed General Manager of Next Geosolutions Middle East, bringing over 15 years of international experience in offshore survey project management, primarily in the Middle East and across nearly 15 countries worldwide. According to NextGeo, La Tassa held high-grade roles in Saipem, as Area Survey Manager, and Fugro.

