FPF-1 facility; Source: Ithaca Energy
Back to overview
Home News North Sea operator prolongs Petrofac’s UK gig for two more years

North Sea operator prolongs Petrofac’s UK gig for two more years

September 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Petrofac, a UK-headquartered oilfield services provider, has won a contract extension in the UK sector of the North Sea, allowing it to remain on an assignment with Ithaca Energy, a North Sea oil and gas operator and producer.

FPF-1 facility; Source: Ithaca Energy

The two-year, $50 million contract renewal from Ithaca Energy is Petrofac’s second one in the UK’s North Sea in a matter of days, following a similar one with Shell’s subsidiary in the same region.

Related Article

John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions and Energy Transition Projects businesses, commented: “The continuation of our longstanding relationship with Ithaca Energy is testament to the safe and reliable delivery of operations services by our team, who have been embedded on these assets for well over a decade.

“The North Sea is one of Asset Solutions’ core markets and this award underlines the commitment from both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy to the region. We remain focused on supporting Ithaca Energy to maximise safe, efficient and responsible production from its assets.” 

Petrofac, which has supported Ithaca Energy since 2011, will now continue to provide operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical expertise across the oil and gas firm’s North Sea operated asset base, covering Alba, Captain, Erskine, and FPF-1.

Recently, Ithaca Energy provided an update on the progress made in developing three oil and gas projects, including Rosebank, Cambo, and Tornado, in the West of Shetland area on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles