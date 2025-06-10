A drone overlooking an oil & gas platform
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Oil & gas giants pick UK drone tech for North Sea methane crackdown

Oil & gas giants pick UK drone tech for North Sea methane crackdown

Technology
June 10, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UK-headquartered drone firm Flylogix has won contracts with major operators, including Great Britain’s Shell and Ithaca Energy and Norway’s Equinor, to help curb methane emissions from oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

Illustration; Source: Flylogix

As disclosed by the drone player, the new deals will see drone flights used for monitoring emissions from 16 UK oil and gas platforms and onshore terminals.

With a combined value reaching seven figures, the contracts encompass a multi-year deal for Shell’s offshore and onshore assets serving the North Sea, and the Ithaca Energy-operated Cygnus, one of the UK’s largest-producing gas fields.

Flylogix operates long-distance “mini planes” from locations in Aberdeenshire and Fareham, using what it describes as cutting-edge technology to monitor methane emissions. The company says it is looking to invest in a permanent Scottish drone base.

“These awards are testament to the industry’s commitment to tackle offshore emissions on the path to net zero while meeting the UK’s vital energy needs,” said Flylogix CEO Charles Tavner.

“Flylogix’s solution allows operators to receive timely data without the cost, emissions, or safety implications of sending crews offshore. The strength of support for this innovative technology is putting Flylogix on a steady flightpath to profitability and our growth ambitions.”

The data from drones is expected to provide reliable data and help the oil and gas industry in the UK end routine flaring and venting, which emits methane, and cut its emissions by 50% by 2030.

A year-long airspace trial due to start this summer is also anticipated to provide some assistance in this regard by enabling long-distance drones and other aircraft to move more freely in North Sea airspace.

The program, dubbed revolutionary by the drone firm, is aimed at unblocking regulatory barriers to simplify mission planning on short notice. It will be performed in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),

“The potential for this technology will only grow as we gear up for the CAA trial this summer, allowing our drones to fly more frequently to support oil and gas, defence, and renewables. The North Sea has always been a hub of innovation – now it is the future of flight,” highlighted Tavner.

Ithaca recently made a move to up its stake in one of the assets to be monitored by Flylogix’s drones– Cygnus gas field–by 46.25%. Once the NSTA’s authorization is received, Ithaca will have an 85% interest in the field.

Related Article

Located in the Southern North Sea, Cygnus is situated in blocks 44/11a, 44/11b, and 44/12a within water depths in the range of 15 to 25 meters. Ithaca’s partner in the field is Spirit Energy.

The field is home to two platforms: Cygnus Alpha, comprising three bridge-linked platforms, and Cygnus Bravo, an unmanned satellite platform. First gas from the former was achieved in 2016 and from the latter in 2017.

The field is connected to the Perenco-operated terminal at Bacton via the Esmond Transmission System (ETS) pipeline.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles