Ordtek to develop UXO strategy for Baltica 2, Baltica 3 offshore wind farms

December 3, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

PGE Baltica and Ordtek have signed a contract to prepare a strategy that will define the methodology of dealing with the potential risk related to the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO) at the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 offshore wind project sites.

In preparation for the construction of PGE’s offshore wind farms in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, Ordtek, in cooperation with the developer, will perfom UXO risk analysis to define potential threats of unexploded ordnance presence on the seabed. Based on the analysis, Ordtek will also prepare a risk mitigation strategy for the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 offshore wind farms.

The strategy will be developed based on the previously collected data by PGE Baltica. A series of surveys, together with data study, have already been carried out and have determined the locations of potential unexploded ordnance in the project areas.

PGE said that the development of the UXO strategy was another step towards the implementation of its Offshore Program, which aims at 6.5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2040, with the Baltica 2 and Batica 3 offshore wind farms being the most advanced projects of the Offshore Program.

PGE secured the environmental permits for the two wind farms, located approximately 25-30 kilometres from the coastal city of Łeba, in January of this year. The 1,498 MW Baltica 2 is expected to generate first power by 2025 and be fully commissioned in 2026. Baltica 3, which will have a capacity of the 1,045 MW, is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

In 2019, PGE started negotiations with Ørsted for the sale of 50 per cent stakes in two special purpose companies developing the two wind farms, Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-3 and Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-2, which are fully-owned by PGE. The two developers are currently in the final stage of negotiations for to jointly develop the two offshore wind farms.