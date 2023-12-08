Prysmian wins €100 million contract with Petrobras

December 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling giant Prysmian has secured a contract worth over €100 million with Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras for the provision of umbilicals and steel tube.

Under the contract, Prysmian will deliver 170 kilometers of deep-water electro-hydraulic umbilicals and the related specialized offshore and logistic services.

The deep-water steel tube and thermoplastic umbilicals will be engineered, produced, tested, and delivered in the 2024-2027 period by Prysmian’s Offshore Specialties Centre of excellence for dynamic technologies in Vila Velha, Brazil.

“This award confirms the mutual trust and long-standing relationship between Petrobras and Prysmian Group, as it is the latest of several projects developed for the Brazilian energy company,” said Detlev Waimann, CCO Projects BU Prysmian Group. “This contract further highlights the joint path undertaken towards a safer and more efficient use of resources.”

Prysmian also stated that in recent years it had invested in further expanding its industrial assets in the Vila Velha plant and its logistic delivery options, as well as its entire end-to-end value generation process, from the R&D modeling up to offshore services, to better meet customer needs offering technologically advanced cable solutions.

The Italian company recently signed a contract worth around €850 million to provide the cable systems for the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) network development project between Scotland and England.