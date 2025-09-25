Northern Lights
Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure PSW Power & Automation to deliver shore power system for Northern Lights Phase 2

PSW Power & Automation to deliver shore power system for Northern Lights Phase 2

Infrastructure
September 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway’s electrification solutions provider PSW Power & Automation, part of Scana, has secured a contract to design and deliver a complete shore power system enabling ships at the CO₂ terminal in Øygarden to shut down their generators and be supplied with renewable electricity from the grid.

Courtesy of Scana

This is expected to significantly reduce emissions and provide major environmental benefits.

The system at the CO2 terminal in Øygarden—the onshore transport and receiving part of the Northern Lights project—will have a capacity of approximately 3MW and includes a medium voltage substation, frequency converter station, cable management system and overall energy control system.

The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project is taking a major step forward in large-scale CO₂ transport and storage, accelerating industrial emission reductions across Europe. Phase 2 of the development, valued at NOK 7.5 billion (about $755 million) will increase the total injection capacity from 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ per year (Mtpa) to at least 5 Mtpa. The expansion through Phase 2 builds on existing onshore and offshore infrastructure and includes additional onshore storage tanks, a new jetty, and additional injection wells.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Expanded operations will be ready in 2028, while Phase 1 started receiving CO₂ this summer.

While Phase 1 of Northern Lights was in large part funded by the Norwegian government, Phase 2 is funded by its owners Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell, with an additional EU grant from Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

A month ago, the abovementioned joint venture partners injected and stored the first CO2 volumes at the Northern Lights CO2 project in the Norwegian North Sea, marking the start of operations of what is said to be “the world’s first” third-party CO2 transport and storage facility.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles