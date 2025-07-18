Back to overview
RMIT researchers turn wastewater pollutants into green hydrogen

July 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Researchers at Australia’s RMIT University have developed an experimental method that uses wastewater contaminants to support green hydrogen production, potentially reducing the need for freshwater in the process.

As informed, the team’s latest work – which involved the University of Melbourne, Australian Synchrotron, and University of New South Wales – builds on previous breakthroughs, including a method that removes microplastics from water using magnets and a technique boosting hydrogen production using seawater.

Lead Researcher – Associate Professor Nasir Mahmood, from RMIT’s School of Science, revealed that the team found a way to capture platinum, chromium, nickel, and other metals in the water and then put these elements to work to enhance green hydrogen production.

“The advantage of our innovation over others to produce green hydrogen is that it harnesses wastewater’s inherent materials rather than requiring purified water or additional steps,” Mahmood noted.

It is understood that this experimental method comes in the form of electrodes, which are key components for splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

As part of the experiments, the team reportedly used the wastewater samples in a container with two electrodes – an anode (positive) and a cathode (negative) – and powered the water-splitting process with renewable energy.

“At the cathode, water molecules gain electrons and form hydrogen gas. At the anode, water molecules lose electrons and form oxygen,” the researchers pointed out, adding that the result is a separation of water into its basic components, hydrogen and oxygen, which could then both be collected and used.

As disclosed, the device enabled continuous water splitting for 18 days during experiments in the lab, with what is said to be a minimal decline in performance over that time. To note, as part of the experiments, the team reportedly used wastewater that had undergone some treatment, including the removal of solid waste, organic matter and nutrients.

Co-lead Researcher – Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi, from RMIT’s School of Engineering, claimed that this latest method could potentially reduce the high cost of wastewater treatment while turning it into a source of green hydrogen, stressing: “Our innovation addresses both pollution reduction and water scarcity, benefiting the energy and water sectors. By using wastewater, the process helps reduce pollution and makes use of materials considered to be waste.”

“We are keen to work with companies globally that are addressing energy and waste as cost and sustainability challenges, as well as water authorities. Collaborations could focus on developing commercial systems to use this technology on a large scale.”

Co-researcher Dr Muhammad Haris, from the School of Engineering, said that further research was needed to refine the catalyst process, making it even more efficient and suitable for commercial use, concluding: “The method needs to be tested with different types of wastewater to ensure it works universally.”

