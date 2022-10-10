Scottish floating wind project completes 2022 offshore survey campaign

October 10, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

The geophysical and environmental survey works for the Salamander floating offshore wind project in Scotland have been completed, marking a significant milestone for the 100 MW project that is planned to be progressed through of the Scottish Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The survey activities commenced on 7 August and were completed on 21 September, with the offshore survey work performed by Ocean Infinity using the Northern Franklin vessel.

The scope covered reconnaissance of the offshore array area and export cable route corridor using both geophysical and benthic habitat survey techniques. The objective was to establish a baseline ground model which will be developed as the project matures, according to the developer, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea 7.

“This is a key landmark for the project as the survey results will be used to support engineering studies including mooring design and cable burial assessments. Benthic survey data will be analysed onshore with results supporting the Environmental Impact Assessment and the overall consenting process”, said Huw Bell, Salamander Project Director.

“The working relationship and quality of work with Ocean Infinity has been excellent throughout. In what’s turned out to be quite a dynamic scope, the operations have been completed safely with no harm to personnel or the environment. This really has been a textbook performance by all involved”.

The 100 MW floating wind project, located 35 kilometres off Peterhead,

The Salamander joint venture intends to participate in the innovation segment of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing round, whose bidding process will be split into two pots, one for smaller scale innovation projects of less than 100 MW and one for larger projects linked to oil and gas infrastructure.

The 100 MW Salamander was first announced last year by Simply Blue Energy and Subsea 7. Earlier this year, Ørsted joined the joint venture and acquired a majority stake in the project.