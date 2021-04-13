SeaTerra and Trident form offshore partnership

April 13, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) specialist SeaTerra and archaeology expert Trident Archäologie have joined forces to streamline their services for offshore developments in Germany.

Illustration (Courtesy of Trident Archäologie)

The partnership aims to connect the two specialisms and enable developers to combine the assessment, planning, and execution of their UXO and archaeological risk management, as required by law within the offshore consenting process.

Offshore developers will be able to access services including archaeological assessments, geophysical surveys and data interpretation, ROV and diving operations, as well as excavation and salvage procedures.

The joint approach will help both minimize risks from ordnance and identify and manage archaeological sites both underwater and in the nearshore environments from an early stage, according to the partners.

Dieter Guldin, COO of SeaTerra, said: “Since all developers in the North Sea and Baltic Sea are legally obliged to ensure the clearance of explosive ordnances of the construction area and equally to protect the cultural heritage underwater, the cooperation between SeaTerra and TRIDENT offers an exceptional added value for customers: They only need one contact for both issues and the planning processes are simplified”.

Ralph Behr, general manager of Trident Archäologie, added: “This new partnership brings together two specialists who have been working to support challenging projects in offshore wind energy, submarine cable and pipeline installation and fairway dredging over the past 20 years. Our cooperation allows for a comprehensive risk management that our customers can rely on”.