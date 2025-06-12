Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies pins its multi-energy advancement hopes on AI while setting up new lab

June 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has pinpointed the acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) as a roadmap paving the way toward the realization of its multi-energy strategy, primarily in low-carbon energies, which are expected to be among the key beneficiaries of its partnership with a compatriot generative AI player, Mistral AI, that will enable the duo to set up an innovative lab focused on artificial intelligence.

Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies and Mistral AI will focus on enhancing the application of AI to improve the French energy giant’s performance, bringing its multi-energy strategy to life by establishing a joint innovation lab, staffed by teams from both companies.

While Mistral AI will contribute its AI technologies, TotalEnergies will bring its expertise in the energy production business, particularly renewables and low-carbon energy, to test and design advanced digital solutions.

The first use cases will allow the firm to design an assistant for its 1,000 researchers to support them in their mission to develop new energies and reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

In addition, decision-support solutions will be developed to enhance the performance of its industrial assets and lower its CO₂ emissions, while support solutions get implemented to improve the customer experience and help them save energy.

Arthur Mensch, Chief Executive Officer at Mistral AI, remarked: “This partnership illustrates the positive impact generative AI can have on a sector as strategic as that of TotalEnergies. By dedicating our AI solutions and experts to the R&D effort, the operational teams and, ultimately, the company’s customers, we are contributing to improved operations and the digital transition of this global energy giant.”

The new lab will also test digital solutions for other use cases, especially renewable energy production. Given the issue of digital sovereignty in Europe, the duo will jointly examine opportunities for TotalEnergies to adopt AI infrastructure.

AI is a major pillar of the French energy player’s technological ambition; thus, the deal with Mistral AI reflects the firm’s decision to leverage digital technology and artificial intelligence to improve performance at its industrial facilities and support its transition.

Previously, the company used artificial intelligence mostly in earth science and as a way to improve predictive maintenance or detect any issues with the machinery at its facilities.

However, AI has now been given a vital role in helping the French heavyweight develop new opportunities, especially in the production of renewables, reduction of CO2 emissions, and the development of innovative services that allow its customers to control and optimize their energy use.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, commented: “We are delighted to work with Mistral AI, a leading French player in artificial intelligence. This deal reflects our intention to contribute to the emergence of a technological ecosystem in Europe, and will allow us to explore new opportunities to further embed AI into our activities.

“AI has huge potential to transform energy systems, and this partnership was motivated by our pioneering spirit and ongoing search for innovation.”

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is actively pursuing more oil and gas opportunities and optimizing its existing upstream portfolio, as illustrated by a deal to exchange its non-operated interest in a deepwater development project in Brazil for Shell’s partial stake in its producing field.

