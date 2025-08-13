biofuel
Back to overview
Home Biofuels Turkish fuel supplier carries out two biofuel bunkering operations

Turkish fuel supplier carries out two biofuel bunkering operations

Business Developments & Projects
August 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Türkiye-based fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has completed two biofuel bunkering operations in Istanbul, marking the company’s next step in pushing forward its sustainability-focused operations.

Courtesy of Arkas Bunker

As disclosed, Arkas Bunker supplied 685 tons in total of Bio24F biofuel, a blend of ISCC-certified 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) with 76% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

The biofuel was provided for one vessel owned by Brazil’s CITROSUCO and for one ship owned by the Turkish company DİTAŞ (Deniz Isletmeciligi ve Tankerciligi A.S.), a subsidiary of KOÇ Holding.

According to representatives from Arkas Bunker, the first bunkering operation was wrapped up on July 26. It involved supplying 500 tons of the Bio24F biofuel to CITROSUCO’s Liberia-flagged fruit juice tanker Carlos Fischer. The operation was performed by the Ulucak barge.

The second bunkering reportedly took place on August 7, encompassing the provision of 185 tons of Bio24F to DİTAŞ’s scrubber-fitted T.Adalyn. The vessel that provided the biofuel was the Alsancak 2 barge.

Izmir-headquartered Arkas Bunker is said to be the first in Türkiye to obtain the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) for marine fuels. As Offshore Energy previously reported, the company started to use biofuel for the first time in the Turkish maritime sector in October last year.

Arkas Bunker had provided Bio24F fuel to a container vessel named Matilde A, which is owned by Arkas Line. At the time, Arkas Line CEO, Can Atalay, commented that, following conducted experiments, the company was ‘ready’ to provide biofuel bunkering services while making sure carbon emissions were reduced “without any change in the ship’s fuel system.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

With the rising demand for renewable fuel and energy sources, the Turkish biofuel market has experienced considerable growth. As understood, in 2024, the country’s solid biofuel market experienced an increase of 30%, reaching $51 million.

On a wider, global scale, per industry sources, the overall biofuel market is expected to skyrocket, reaching an estimated worth of $225.9 billion by 2028.

However, despite the potentially ‘encouraging’ numbers, Norway’s energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy recently highlighted that various blends of biofuels (including bio-LNG) are still restricted in both allocation and production, meaning that more investment and technical development within this sphere is ‘essential’ so that this alternative fuel source can also lead toward net zero.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles