UK duo delivers zero-emission vessel operation in Southampton waters

August 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK’s marine electric propulsion specialist RAD Propulsion and marine services provider Williams Shipping have completed a project targeting the delivery of zero-emission vessel operations in Southampton’s ports.

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping

As part of the collaboration, RAD Propulsion provided electric vessel technology and propulsion expertise, while Williams Shipping contributed marine operations knowledge, harbor authority liaison, and on-water support services.

The partners deployed the electric vessel to support a marine civil engineering project in Southampton, transporting materials from Williams’ quayside facilities to the construction site across the waterway.

According to the companies, the collaboration delivered three key operational advantages:

  • Zero local emissions: significantly reducing air pollution in port areas;
  • Low acoustic signature: enabling quieter operations and safer crew communication; and
  • Advanced autonomy: RAD Propulsion’s integrated autonomous capabilities, developed as part of their electric propulsion system, enable advanced remote piloting and operational efficiency, lowering operational costs and crew workload.

“This operation perfectly exemplifies our vision of revolutionising marine propulsion through intelligent, connected, and sustainable solutions,” said Dan Hook, CEO of RAD Propulsion.

“Working with Williams Shipping has allowed us to demonstrate the real-world application of our electric propulsion technology while supporting the local maritime community. Southampton is becoming a hub for marine innovation, and collaborations like this prove that local companies can lead the charge toward a more sustainable maritime future.”

Richard Brooks, Marine Operations Director at Williams Shipping, added: “We are hugely pleased to have provided a zero-emission solution to support this construction work. Having worked with RAD previously, we knew of their innovative product and ambitious vision. This endeavour demonstrates the value of supporting local maritime innovation, having solution providers like RAD in our region is vital not only for training and ongoing support, but also as we progress our own sustainability strategy.”

The collaboration is also said to highlight the ‘growing appetite’ for sustainable marine operations in Southampton and the potential for autonomous vessel technology to transform local maritime activities.

In order to support the decarbonization and digitalization of the maritime industry, the Port of Southampton partnered with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) last year.

The UK port commissioned its first shore power facility for cruise ships in 2022, enabling vessels to plug in at the port’s Horizon Cruise Terminal and Mayflower Cruise Terminal, for zero emissions at berth.

