Base Materials has secured DNV type approval for its Subtec 11500 syntactic buoyancy material, enabling its use in subsea applications down to 11,500 meters.
Home Subsea UK firm gets full DNV type approval across entire subsea buoyancy material range

July 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based syntactic materials company Base Materials has become the first manufacturer of syntactic foam subsea buoyancy materials to achieve full DNV type approval across its entire Subtec range.

Source: Base Materials

The firm now holds type approval for all seven Subtec grades, following a testing program overseen by classification society DNV. The certification is said to apply to Subtec buoyancy materials designed for depths ranging from 2,000 to 11,500 metres.

The company initially received DNV approval for its deepest-rated product, Subtec 11500, in November 2024.

“Achieving type approval across the full Subtec range is a major industry first and one we’re extremely proud of. It offers our customers full confidence that no matter the depth or criticality of the application, every Subtec material meets the exacting standards of DNV,” said Stephen Sloan, Head of Commercial at Base Materials.

“This milestone is a testament to the rigour of our testing processes, the expertise of our team, and our unwavering commitment to raising the bar in subsea material performance. With DNV type approval and Approval of Manufacture now in place across the Subtec range, we undoubtedly offer the most comprehensively certified suite of syntactic buoyancy materials on the market.”

The Subtec range consists of syntactic foams made from hollow glass microspheres and a thermoset polymer matrix. According to Base Materials, the materials offer high strength-to-weight ratios and water ingress resistance. Each grade is colour-coded to match depth ratings within buoyancy assemblies.

DNV certification indicates compliance with required safety and regulatory standards for maritime and subsea applications.

