Update: CIMC SOE launches Avenir’s 7,500-cbm LNG bunkering vessel
Updated on January 8 with Avenir LNG statement
Avenir LNG, a joint venture consisting of Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, has welcomed a new vessel to its fleet.
In a brief statement through its social media channels that the dual-purpose, 7,500-cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering and supply vessel, Avenir Aspiration, was launched on December 26 last year.
The Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering yard noted it is the first vessel it is building for Avenir LNG.
Avenir Aspiration will now undergo final outfitting before commissioning, and gas and sea trials in time for a mid-2021 delivery.
Avenir LNG is currently building a fleet of six LBVs of 7,500 cbm and 20,000 cbm capacity and the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cbm) in Sardinia Italy.
The 7,500-cbm dual-purpose liquefied natural gas bunkering and supply vessel (LBV) Avenir Advantage, was the first vessel delivered into Avenir LNG’s fleet in October last year.
The vessel was built by Keppel Offshore & Marine, at the Nantong Shipyard, Jiangsu Province, China. Avenir LNG has one more such vessel on order at Keppel. The remaining three vessels, including one 7,500 cbm LBV and two 20,000 cbm LBVs are all on order at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering.
Avenir LNG noted that all the vessels are scheduled for delivery later this year.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Avenir Advantage delivered to Future Horizon
Avenir LNG said its recently delivered LBV Avenir Advantage has been delivered to its owner, Future ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Avenir takes delivery of its first LNG bunkering vessel
Avenir LNG has taken delivery of its first dual-purpose liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering and su...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Avenir LNG CEO Milorad Doljanin resigns
Avenir LNG, a joint venture between Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, said its CEO Milorad Dol...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Petronas starts LNG bunkering business ops
The Malaysian energy giant Petronas has officially launched its LNG bunkering business by completing...Posted: about 1 month ago