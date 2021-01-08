Update: CIMC SOE launches Avenir’s 7,500-cbm LNG bunkering vessel

January 8, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Updated on January 8 with Avenir LNG statement

Avenir LNG, a joint venture consisting of Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, has welcomed a new vessel to its fleet.

Courtesy of CIMC SOE

In a brief statement through its social media channels that the dual-purpose, 7,500-cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering and supply vessel, Avenir Aspiration, was launched on December 26 last year.

The Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering yard noted it is the first vessel it is building for Avenir LNG.

Avenir Aspiration will now undergo final outfitting before commissioning, and gas and sea trials in time for a mid-2021 delivery.

Avenir LNG is currently building a fleet of six LBVs of 7,500 cbm and 20,000 cbm capacity and the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cbm) in Sardinia Italy.

The 7,500-cbm dual-purpose liquefied natural gas bunkering and supply vessel (LBV) Avenir Advantage, was the first vessel delivered into Avenir LNG’s fleet in October last year.

The vessel was built by Keppel Offshore & Marine, at the Nantong Shipyard, Jiangsu Province, China. Avenir LNG has one more such vessel on order at Keppel. The remaining three vessels, including one 7,500 cbm LBV and two 20,000 cbm LBVs are all on order at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering.

Avenir LNG noted that all the vessels are scheduled for delivery later this year.