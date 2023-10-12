Wärtsilä’s decarbonization program picked for Sallaum’s PCTCs

October 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide its decarbonization program to two pure car/truck carrier (PCTC) vessels operated by Sallaum Lines DMCC Dubai, an international RoRo cargo operator.

Sallaum Lines vessels selected for this programme are the 183-metre-long Silver Queen and Silver Sky PCTC’s, both of which can carry 4,900 cars.

Based on analysis and modeling, the program will be tailored to these specific vessels so that the right solutions can be selected for optimal sustainability. Sallaum is the first Middle East operator to take advantage of this service.

Among the potential solutions available through the program are Wärtsilä’s energy-saving solutions, as well as the introduction of alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels.

“This is an important step forward for us towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We are familiar with Wärtsilä’s capabilities in maximising operational efficiency and minimising environmental impact, and we look forward to benefitting from their experience and technical know-how,” said Puneet Arora, Technical Manager – Sallaum Lines.

“Decarbonisation is a central pillar of Wärtsilä’s customer support strategy. With this order from Sallaum Lines, we are helping to shape a sustainable future for the marine sector in the Middle East. Many companies in the region are in the early stages of their decarbonisation journey, and with this programme we can support and help them to invest in the most appropriate solutions for their particular vessels,” commented Rajan Khanna, Head of Sales, Middle East – Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The delivery time for the program is three months.

In August 2023, Sallaum Lines placed an order for up to six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel PCTCs. Each vessel will boast 199.9 meters in length, 37.70 meters in width, and a draught of 10.20 meters. Furthermore, they will feature 7,400 CEUs.

The PCTCs incorporate a dual-fuel LNG design developed by Deltamarin, to reduce the environmental impact. The company expects that this will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 25%.