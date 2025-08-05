2.5 MW electrolyzer delivered for energy hub at HKN offshore wind farm

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Technology company Elogen, part of the Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) group, has delivered a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer for the Baseload Power Hub (BLPH), an offshore green hydrogen production and storage plant, at the Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) offshore wind farm.

Photo by CrossWind (Courtesy of Elogen)

The project developer CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, ordered the electrolyzer with a power of 2.5 MW from Elogen and contracted Italian Rosetti Marino for the construction of the BLPH in 2023.

Fores Engineering, a subsidiary of the Rosetti Marino Group, was selected to assemble Elogen’s 2.5 MW offshore electrolyzer for the 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm located 18.5 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

At the beginning of August 2025, Elogen revealed it had delivered the 2.5 MW electrolyzer, following the site acceptance test (SAT), which confirmed its performance and operational readiness.

Originally designed for offshore deployment, the BLPH will first be installed onshore in Eemshaven, the Netherlands. As explained, the system is designed to store surplus wind energy as green hydrogen during peak production and convert it back into electricity when demand exceeds supply.

The project was delivered in a timeline of 30 months, which included a six-month engineering phase for design and documentation and a 24-month EPCC phase, covering engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning, Elogen said.

The platform will ultimately be handed over to Delft Offshore Turbine B.V. (DOT) and serve as a collaborative innovation hub, bringing together institutions such as TNO, Groningen Seaports, and Dutch universities.

Maria Kalogera, Innovations Manager of CrossWind, stated: “The electrolyser is the backbone of the Baseload Power Hub. Completing the onshore integrated testing marks a major milestone in demonstrating how green hydrogen can support a more flexible and resilient energy system. Working together with Elogen has made it possible to achieve this milestone and accelerate the energy transition.”

Eric Minaux, Managing Director of Elogen, commented: “We are proud to contribute to a project that directly addresses the challenges of renewable energy intermittency. This PEM electrolyser combines an unprecedented level of marinization, integration into a complete energy hub, and readiness for long-term offshore operations. Delivering this within just 30 months demonstrates the agility of our teams and the robustness of our technology for dynamic energy systems.”

Acquired by GTT in 2020, Elogen aims to commercialize at least 400 MW of electrolysis capacity per year by 2030. 

Last year, the company joined the German offshore wind-to-hydrogen initiative, AquaVentus, which has set a target to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen per year from wind energy in the North Sea and transport it to land by pipeline. 

