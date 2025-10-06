Back to overview
Home Hydrogen ITM Power to deliver FEED for UK hydrogen project using its 5 MW electrolyzer solution

ITM Power to deliver FEED for UK hydrogen project using its 5 MW electrolyzer solution

Business Developments & Projects
October 6, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK’s electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power has signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for a project which has been shortlisted in the UK’s Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2), a government initiative which allocates revenue support through the Hydrogen Production Business Model (HPBM).

Credit: ITM Power via LinkedIn

It is understood that the FEED is based on multiple NEPTUNE V units, ITM’s 5 MW containerized green hydrogen plant. As disclosed, each unit integrates the balance of plant within a compact containerized design, supporting “rapid deployment, simplified installation, and reliable operation.” According to ITM, NEPTUNE V can be interconnected to form bigger container-based plants.

The undisclosed HAR2-shorlisted project reportedly remains subject to a final investment decision (FID), with operations expected to start in 2028.

Dennis Schulz, ITM Power’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to have signed the FEED contract for another UK HAR2 project. This is a further signal that NEPTUNE V is the leading containerised product for mid-scale green hydrogen projects and we are looking forward to supporting our customer to progress the project through FID.”

In other 2025 news, ITM Power entered into a capacity reservation agreement with German energy company RWE for 150 MW of NEPTUNE V units. Furthermore, the company signed a supply agreement and binding heads of terms for a long-term services agreement with Switzerland-based MorGen Energy for the 20 MW West Wales Hydrogen project in Milford Haven, UK.

The manufacturer also inked a contract to supply four NEPTUNE V units, totaling 20 MW, for the first phase of Norway’s Hydrogen Hub Agder project, 100% owned by Norwegian energy company Greenstat, a subsidiary of independent multi-energy producer La Française de l’Energie SA (FDE).

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles