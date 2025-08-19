2012-built rig at designated spot: Petrobras sets the stage to secure go-ahead for drilling ops

Foresea NS-42 (ODN-II) drillship will be used during the pre-operational assessment for drilling operations; Source: Petrobras
August 19, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Following the arrival of a drillship at its drill site, Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras is getting ready to embark on the pre-operational assessment, as the final stage of the licensing process for drilling a deepwater well in Amapá.

As one of the resources that will be put into practice during the pre-operational assessment, which is scheduled to begin on August 24, the Foresea ODN II (NS-42) drillship, chartered by Petrobras, arrived at the location in block FZA-M-59, located in the deep waters of Amapá, on the evening of Monday, August 18.

This is the final stage of the environmental licensing process for drilling a well in offshore block FZA-M-59, situated 175 kilometers off the coast of Amapá and more than 500 kilometers from the mouth of the Amazon River. The exercise, which will involve over 400 people, will rely on logistical resources such as large vessels, helicopters, and the NS-42 rig positioned at the well site.

During the planned activity, Ibama will evaluate Petrobras’ compliance with the actions outlined in the wildlife protection and response plans and the emergency plan through a simulated accident response, reviewing aspects such as equipment efficiency, agility, compliance with scheduled wildlife response times, and communication with authorities and stakeholders.

As a result, Petrobras, which will be able to demonstrate its ability to act promptly, will be eligible to receive a drilling license for the well. This procedure is similar to the one carried out in 2023 in the offshore Rio Grande do Norte region, before the granting of drilling licenses for the Pitu Oeste and Anhangá wells.

The Brazilian giant claims that its operations in the Equatorial Margin, which encompasses the coastal strip between Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte, are conducted under strict social and environmental responsibility protocols.

Magda Chambriard, Petrobras’ CEO, highlighted: “We will conduct this simulation with the rigorous safety and preparedness protocols we practice in all Petrobras activities. We are bringing to Amapá the largest incident response structure the company has ever mobilized.

“Confirmation of the existence of oil in the Equatorial Margin could open an important energy frontier for the country, which will develop in an integrated manner with other energy sources and will contribute to the fair, safe, and sustainable energy transition process.”

Petrobras has earmarked an investment of $3.1 billion for oil and gas exploration in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin basins within its Strategic Plan 2024-2028, which entails plans to drill 16 wells during the period. The firm intends to invest $7.5 billion in exploration by 2028 for 50 new exploratory wells.

