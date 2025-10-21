Illustration; Source: Petrobras
Home Fossil Energy Petrobras cracks the code to turn rejection into approval: Go-ahead for drilling ops in hand

October 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras has cleared the regulatory hurdle for its planned drilling activities in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, which is located in the northern offshore region of Brazil, near the mouth of the Amazon River.

Illustration; Source: Petrobras

Following the rejection of its license application in May 2023, Petrobras began discussions with the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), which are said to have allowed for substantial improvement of the project presented, especially concerning the emergency response structure for offshore drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin.

Thanks to this, Ibama issued, on August 20, 2025, the operating license (LO) No. 1,684/2025, which authorizes the drilling of the Morpho well in block FZA-M-59, situated in the Foz do Amazonas basin, enabling Petrobras to undertake research of a petroleum resource in the area.

Brazil’s environmental agency explained: “The issuance of the license takes place after a rigorous environmental licensing process, which included the preparation of an environmental impact study (EIA/RIMA), three public hearings, 65 sectoral technical meetings in more than 20 municipalities in the states of Pará and Amapá.”

Ibama also highlighted that the process entailed inspections of all emergency response structures and a maritime drilling unit, in addition to carrying out a pre-operational assessment, which involved over 400 people, including Petrobras employees, collaborators, and the agency’s technical team.

“Among the improvements implemented, the following stand out: the construction and operation of another large Rehabilitation and Depetrolization Center (CRD), in the municipality of Oiapoque (AP), which adds to the existing one in Belém (PA); inclusion of three offshore vessels dedicated to the care of oiled fauna, four nearshore service vessels, among other opportunity resources,” added Ibama.

Brazil’s federal environmental agency claims that the additional requirements for the response structure were “fundamental” for the environmental feasibility of the project, considering the “exceptional environmental characteristics” of the Foz do Amazonas basin region.

With this in mind, Ibama underlines that a new simulated emergency response exercise will be carried out during the drilling activity, focusing on strategies for serving fauna.

Brazil is keen on finding more hydrocarbons, as illustrated by the seven blocks the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP) decided to offer in the Campos and Santos basins during the public session of the 3rd Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing (OPP).

