3D reprocessing paving the way for first oil from fields offshore Timor-Leste

May 28, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the results of a 3D reprocessing project for PSC 19-11 in hand, Perth-based oil and gas exploration player Finder Energy has embarked on the interpretation of the data, focusing on updating mapping of undeveloped oil fields in the Timor Sea off the southeast coast of Timor-Leste to finalize placement of development wells in a bid to optimize production.

The results from the Ikan 3D reprocessing project for PSC 19-11 have delivered a new dataset, which is said to have already revealed significant imaging improvements within the reservoir pay interval. The Ikan 3D seismic survey, originally acquired in 2005 with no reprocessing since 2012, is described as the primary subsurface data for positioning development wells and high-grading the appraisal and exploration drilling opportunities. The data over Kuda Tasi was last reprocessed back in 2008.

As a result, the entire Ikan 3D data set has been reprocessed by EIF Geosolutions utilizing DUG McCloud technology. The interpretation of the reprocessed data has begun, focusing on the Kuda Tasi and Jahal development area, with a combined 22 million barrels of oil equivalent gross 2C contingent resources to inform static and dynamic reservoir models for these fields, as well as to determine the location of development wells and confirm independent resource assessment and economics.

Final stack data comparison through the Kuda Tasi field; Courtesy of Finder

Shane Westlake, Technical Director, commented: “Having teams in different time zones has allowed us to work rolling shifts for many months to complete this project in record time. The results are excellent and the data adds significant value to the project in many ways as well as supporting various ongoing activities in the PSC.

“Chief amongst these are our plans to accelerate first oil from Kuda Tasi and Jahal. Interpretation of the new data has already commenced and will proceed with the same sense of urgency and purpose. I wish to thank EIF and members of Finder’s technical team who ensured this project was delivered successfully on an aggressive schedule.”

The 3D reprocessing work will serve to prepare the field development plan and achieve a final investment decision (FID). Following the initial interpretation work, which will prioritize Kuda Tasi and Jahal as part of Finder’s strategic plan to accelerate first oil, the focus will then shift to evaluation of upside opportunities within the PSC, including interpretation and re-evaluation of the Krill and Squilla oil discoveries and various exploration targets, which contain a combined potential of 116 million barrels of oil equivalent gross mean prospective resources.

Timeslice comparison above the Kuda Tasi field; Source: Finder

The company elaborated: “The reprocessed data has a far superior signal to noise ratio, especially within the primary targets of the Laminaria and Plover Formations. Imaging challenges beneath the complex shallow faulting have been resolved and faults are now well imaged and accurately positioned. Underneath the seabed reefs, where we have discoveries and prospects such as Krill, there has been a step change in imaging.

“The project consistently delivered results above expectation throughout the testing phase and with growing confidence in the data Finder extended the project by 6 weeks during the velocity model building phase to push the processing algorithms to their limit and increase the accuracy of the seismic to well ties. This additional work adds confidence in the final interpretation and will accelerate the forward timeline.”

Courtesy of Finder

The firm deems the imaging of fault planes on the new data as excellent, enabling the de-risking of the remaining prospects. Finder acquired Kuda Tasi and Jahal in August 2024 as part of its 76% purchase of four undeveloped oil fields within the prolific Laminaria High oil province in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Timor-Leste.

These discoveries were made in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The firm has considered multiple development concepts, including a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) tied to subsea wells, with initial production rates of 25,000 – 40,000 bopd.

“Completing the Ikan reprocessing project is a major step forward. The new data feeds into several ongoing workstreams as well as our plans to secure a partner and funding for the Kuda Tasi and Jahal development project and accelerates the timeline to first oil,” Finder underlined.

