ABB wins technology solutions contract for Rio Grande LNG

November 29, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Switzerland-based technology company ABB has secured an order to deliver integrated automation, electrical and digital solutions for Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG facility (RGLNG Phase 1) in Brownsville, Texas, a project developed by U.S. energy company NextDecade.

Ilustration; Archive; Courtesy of NextDecade

The contract was awarded by U.S. company Bechtel Energy, which is undertaking the construction of RGLNG Phase 1 under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) deal.

ABB said that RGLNG Phase 1 will utilize ABB products and services to ensure the safe and efficient operation of its LNG production, adding that automation control systems, digital electrification components and industrial drives will enable RGLNG Phase 1 to optimize production assets, increase energy efficiency and operate more sustainably.

Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries, commented: “Innovation and collaboration are helping address the energy trilemma of providing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy for all. ABB technology will automate, electrify and digitalize the Rio Grande project, which will further boost global LNG exports and play a vital role in achieving global energy security.”

To note, RGLNG Phase 1 includes three liquefaction trains and supporting infrastructure, and according to NextDecade, was the largest greenfield project financing in U.S. history.

When fully operational, Phase 1 of the facility is expected to produce 17.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

NextDecade reached the final investment decision (FID) for Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG export facility in July 2023 and officially started its construction in October 2023.

Phase 1, with a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 17.6 mtpa, has 16.2 mtpa of long-term binding LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) with TotalEnergies, Shell NA LNG, ENN LNG, Engie, ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific, Guangdong Energy Group, China Gas Hongda Energy Trading, Galp Trading and Itochu Corporation.