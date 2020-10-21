ABS approves DMSE’s FLNG hull design

October 21, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has approved Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s FLNG hull design.

Courtesy of ABS

ABS issued an approval in principle for the design of a wide breadth, single row, near-shore LNG floating production storage offloading vessel (FPSO) hull with a jetty-moored system.

The AiP is the completion of a joint development project (JDP) between DSME and ABS, the latter said in its statement. The AiP was issued under the latest industry trends of shipbuilding practices and ABS rules to advance LNG FPSO safety standards.

The 64m wide barge-shaped hull features a GTT NO96 single row containment system with a storage capacity of 209,000 cubic meters.

It accommodates a jetty-moored system and approximately 40,000-metric tons of topside modules, which may produce 3.0~3.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Due to wider breadth and different hull configuration compared to existing standard LNG carriers, various sloshing model tests have been carried out with the 6-DOF sloshing rig, driven by electric servomotors, at DSME’s sloshing research center in Korea.

Through these extensive tests, DSME has verified that the new hull design and the membrane cargo containment system (CCS) can withstand the sloshing impact loads under actual operating conditions.