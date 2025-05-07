Rendering of two large vessels
Samsung Heavy’s deepwater FLNG design wins triple blessing

May 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has received approvals in principle (AiP) for a standardized model of a multi-purpose LNG floater-offshore (MLF-O) from three classification societies: Norway’s DNV, the UK’s Lloyd’s Register (LR), and the United States’ American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Rendering of a standard model of a deepwater floating LNG facility; Source: Samsung Heavy Industries

According to SHI, the three certifications were won at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, taking place this week. The South Korean player said the standard model of a deepwater floating LNG production facility will strengthen its lineup of FLNG products boasting short delivery times and cost efficiency. 

“MLF-O is an innovative solution that minimizes operating costs and innovatively reduces delivery times to meet the needs of our customers,” said Hae-Ki Jang, Vice President and Head of Technology Development at Samsung Heavy Industries, noting that his company aims to maintain its position as a pioneer in the FLNG market.

Source: Lloyd’s Register via LinkedIn

Since LNG stored in liquid form is subject to sloshing, a phenomenon causing it to bounce around in the tank, the MLF-O is designed to minimize internal shock from sloshing by configuring the cargo hold in two rows.

MLF-O is the second standard FLNG model developed by the company, following the multi-purpose LNG floater-nearshore (MLF-N) in 2023. While the latter was designed for coastal areas with an average wave height of two meters or less, MLF-O is optimized for LNG production in deepwater areas with a wave height of nine meters or more.

As explained, as a standard model for FLNG, the MLF has the advantage of providing faster delivery and cost-effective efficiency compared to onshore plants. Furthermore, by standardizing the unit’s LNG cargo hold and hull, SHI says the cargo hold capacity can increase from 180,000 to 220,000 cubic meters.

With this certification, SHI completes its lineup of standard models of LNG production facilities optimized for nearshore and deepwater applications. The South Korean player hopes to win a number of overseas gas field development projects with the MLF-O and MLF-N.

SHI has been keeping busy with FLNG-related developments lately. In April, the firm held the hull launching ceremony for an FLNG production facility it is building for Malaysia’s Petronas. Dubbed PFLNG Tiga, the unit is 281 meters long, 64 meters wide, and 32 meters deep.

