AI-powered safety tool fortifies EnQuest’s operated energy portfolio in UK waters

June 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Aberdeen-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology player Fennex has won a multi-year contract with EnQuest, a London Stock Exchange-listed energy firm, which enables the Scottish company to deploy its AI-powered safety management solution across the latter’s operated UK offshore assets and its oil and gas terminal in the Shetland Islands, Scotland.

Sullom Voe Terminal; Source: Fennex

This long-term assignment bolstered EnQuest’s assets with Fennex’s Behavioural Based Safety Solution (BBSS), described as a cloud-based AI-powered predictive safety management system, which is perceived to transform real-time safety observation data into powerful intelligence to uncover hidden risks, enabling managers to anticipate incidents before they happen. 

Adrian Brown, Managing Director at Fennex, commented: “BBSS is being deployed across all EnQuest’s UK operated offshore assets, and in a notable first for Fennex, it is also in operation at its Sullom Voe Terminal – one of the largest oil terminals in Europe. EnQuest was keen to have our safety solutionin place as soon as possible, and the team was able to roll it out both offshore and onshore, and ‘go live’ in just eight weeks.”  

The Fennex BBSS digital platform, which is deployed across many offshore projects worldwide and used by over 42,000 end-users, reportedly captured over 3.5 million safety observations. The Aberdeen-based firm claims that this solution empowers organizations to drive proactive interventions and foster a culture where risks are identified and addressed before they escalate.

Ian McKimmie, Director of HSE and Wells at EnQuest, emphasized: “We identified BBSSas an opportunity to make a step change in operational safety through making it easier and more user friendly for personnel to participate and allowing us to make more effective use of the resulting leading data.

“It provides full visibility of engagement in our safety reporting and real-time data, giving us immediate insight into reported issues and the ability to act swiftly for the best outcomes in our operations.”

EnQuest, which also has assets outside the UK, recently secured two blocks in Indonesia after obtaining authorization to annex the non-associated gas and condensate at a field offshore Malaysia.

In addition, the company took steps to buy Harbour Energy’s Vietnam business and engaged in discussions over a potential business combination with Serica Energy to establish a combined company with a total market capitalization of nearly $1 billion.

