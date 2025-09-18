Brae Alpha platform
Allseas tasked with dismantling long-serving platform in UK North Sea

September 18, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Switzerland-headquartered offshore pipeline installation, heavy lift, and subsea construction contractor Allseas has won a decommissioning contract with the UK subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) for a platform in the UK Central North Sea.

Brae Alpha; Source: Allseas

According to Allseas, its scope encompasses the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) of the Brae Alpha platform. The removal of the 33,000-tonne topsides, 13,000-tonne jacket, and 34 conductors is planned between 2028 and 2032.

Located 270 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen, Brae Alpha was a cornerstone of UK offshore energy since it started producing in 1983, the Swiss player says.

TAQA took over the operatorship of the Brae area from RockRose in 2020. Based on the company’s information, the asset has produced over 636 million barrels of oil equivalent during its lifetime.

Sandy Hutchison, Managing Director of TAQA UK, said: “This milestone reinforces TAQA’s position as a leader in safe, efficient late-life asset management and decommissioning. It represents a major project for a platform that has played a significant role in the UK’s energy security over four decades.’’

Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit will carry out the removal of the topside and the upper jacket in two separate campaigns, supported by the construction vessel Oceanic. According to the Swiss player, at least 95% of recovered materials will be reused or recycled.

The Brae Area field was originally developed with three fixed jacket platforms – Alpha, Bravo, and East Brae. According to TAQA, East Brae ceased production in 2025. Brae Alpha represents the next milestone in the transition to a post-production phase.

The latest win comes three years after Allseas won a decommissioning contract in the Northern North Sea (NNS). Under it, the company was tasked with removing TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant, and Cormorant Alpha platforms in what TAQA says is the largest single offshore decommissioning contract awarded in the UK to date.

The Brae Alpha West drilling rig and the Brae Bravo platform’s upper main jacket were also removed by TAQA in July 2022.

