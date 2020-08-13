Another vessel set to join Flex LNG fleet

August 13, 2020, by Mirza Duran

Norwegian shipping company Flex LNG will add another vessel to its fleet next week boosting the total number of carriers in operation to eight.

Image: Flex LNG

South Korea’s DSME will deliver the 173,400-cbm Flex Artemis on August 17, according the firm controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen.

Once delivered, the LNG carrier will start its long-term charter deal with Clearlake Shipping, a unit of energy trader Gunvor.

The time charter is for a period of up to ten years where the first five years are firm.

Flex Artemis is fitted with MAN’s high pressure two-stroke slow-speed propulsion system (ME-GI) and GTT’s NO96 containment system.

It also features a reliquefaction system with a boil-off rate of 0.035% per day.

This is the second newbuild of the year for the LNG shipper following the delivery of the 174,000-cbm Flex Aurora last month.

Flex LNG has five more newbuilds on order in South Korea with three scheduled for delivery this year and two in the first half of 2021.