Flex takes delivery of its first 2020 LNG newbuild
Norway-based shipping company Flex LNG has taken the delivery of its first newbuild carrier for this year and expects additional vessels to follow shortly.
South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries delivered the 174,000-cbm Flex Aurora on Wednesday.
The LNG shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen said last month it would take the delivery of the vessel by end-July.
Flex Aurora features WinGD low-pressure X-DF engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.
The company recently also said it secured employment for the newbuild along with two other carriers.
Flex LNG expects to take the delivery of the vessel’s sister ship Flex Amber soon followed by Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant.
The company currently has seven vessels on the water and an additional six newbuildings under construction at Hyundai Heavy and DSME.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 days ago
Silverstream tech ordered for Shell-chartered LNG carriers
Silverstream Technologies has secured a new deal to install its air lubrication tech on eight newbui...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Minerva Gas launches LNG newbuild at SHI
Minerva Gas, the Greek LNG carrier owner and operator, has launched its newbuild vessel at Samsung H...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 9 days ago
Anthony Veder takes delivery of new LNG carrier
Dutch gas shipping company Anthony Veder has last week taken the delivery of a 30,000-cbm LNG carrie...Posted: 9 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
EnergyQuest: Australian FY2020 LNG revenue down, exports up
The revenue of Australian LNG exports slipped during the financial year 2020. This was despite stabl...Posted: 12 days ago