Flex takes delivery of its first 2020 LNG newbuild

July 29, 2020, by Mirza Duran

Norway-based shipping company Flex LNG has taken the delivery of its first newbuild carrier for this year and expects additional vessels to follow shortly.

Image: Flex LNG

South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries delivered the 174,000-cbm Flex Aurora on Wednesday.

The LNG shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen said last month it would take the delivery of the vessel by end-July.

Flex Aurora features WinGD low-pressure X-DF engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.

The company recently also said it secured employment for the newbuild along with two other carriers.

Flex LNG expects to take the delivery of the vessel’s sister ship Flex Amber soon followed by Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant.

The company currently has seven vessels on the water and an additional six newbuildings under construction at Hyundai Heavy and DSME.