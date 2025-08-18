Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure Antigua and Barbuda poised to become green shipping hub as it signs MOU with Veer

Antigua and Barbuda poised to become green shipping hub as it signs MOU with Veer

Vision
August 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Antigua and Barbuda’s government and the Bahamas-based maritime startup Veer have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to turn the region into a clean shipping hub.

Illustration. Courtesy of Veer

As informed, the parties intend to transform Antigua and Barbuda’s port into the region’s “first fully decarbonized facility” with the potential to become a green fuel transshipment hub.

The partnership will also fast-track the development of “the world’s only” absolute-zero-emission containership capable of crossing an ocean, which is expected to be operated from Antigua’s shores.

To remind, Veer is an advocate of absolute zero-emission shipping and is about to build its flagship HyWindship vessels, which will be powered by wind and green hydrogen.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“Antigua and Barbuda has now positioned itself to become the known refueling station for green fuel, in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) legislation which will be coming into effect in October,” Danielle Southcott, CEO of the Veer Group, commented.

“If Antigua and Barbuda becomes the known refueling station for green hydrogen, this can become either a trans shipment hub or a refueling hub, especially for cruise vessels and large yachts. Shore power is another critical factor. For Antigua and Barbuda to be able to say yes, we will offer clean shore power, vessels and major cruise lines or shipping companies that are mandated to reduce their carbon emissions will almost have no choice but to come here. And that’s a massive opportunity,” Darwin Telemaque, Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority Manager, said.

Telmaque further revealed that one of the first steps under the agreement will be creating a dedicated hub to store and supply the vessel’s sustainable fuel. He says the move not only cements Antigua’s place at the forefront of green maritime innovation but also sends a clear message that the future of Caribbean shipping will be clean, efficient and carbon-free.

The port authority has committed to designating an area within the port that would be able to produce the fuel.

“We would need to attract the necessary investments and partnerships to be able to produce it. We would then have to ensure that we have the capacity to store it. We would then have to ensure that we have the ability to deliver it. One through direct fuel delivery to ships that would be called bunkering and the other one would be through the process of providing electricity to ships through a concept called cold-ironing which is something that many ships, particularly the cruise ships of the world are asking for.”

Telemaque added that the partnership paves the way for a more bankable environment, enabling the transformation the port authority needs to fully modernize and decarbonize its operations.

“If Veer produces a number of absolute-zero-emission ships and they were to flag those ships in Antigua, Antigua could end up with the largest clean green ship registry in the world,” Telemaque pointed out.

Veer’s container vessel “Design Nº1” has received complete approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The company has secured conditional financing of €50 million to facilitate the construction of these innovative vessels.

With the signing of this MOU, Antigua and Barbuda is not just preparing for the arrival of a revolutionary vessel – it is staking its claim as the pioneer in the clean shipping era. The wheels are now in motion for a transformation that could redefine maritime operations across the Caribbean, as per Veer.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles