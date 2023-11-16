Australia’s energy future and natural gas: Will turning off the taps see greener sources rise to meet supply & demand void?

The global trials and tribulations of the current energy landscape have worsened the supply and demand imbalance, spurring high energy prices and supply shortages, due to an energy environment peppered with geopolitical problems, energy security fears, market volatility, rising demand, and transformation woes on the road to net zero. This backdrop serves to push Santos’ CEO and many others to see natural gas, especially LNG, as the linchpin of the energy future not just in Australia but also across the globe. With the feasibility, affordability, and availability of green and renewable energy technologies still not up to the task of replacing fossil fuels, the use of oil and gas together with renewables, low-carbon, and decarbonization tools is perceived to be the best way forward.