Babcock LGE’s onboard carbon capture solution greenlit by Lloyd’s Register

September 12, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Babcock International Group’s LGE business has secured an approval in principle (AiP) from the UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its onboard carbon capture system (OCCS).

As informed, Babcock LGE was awarded the stamp of approval for its OCCS named ecoCPTR at a maritime event held in Milan, Italy.

Per representatives from Babcock, the ecoCPTR solution integrates membrane carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and separation technology provider Aqualung’s facilitated CO2 transport solution with Babcock’s ecoCO2 system, designed for installation on both newbuildings and for retrofitting projects of older vessels.

The solution is said to offer ‘significant’ operational as well as environmental advantages. The two partners hope that the system could further support the maritime industry’s transition to more sustainable operations.

According to Neale Campbell, Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, the approval in principle comes on the heels of the company’s investment in Aqualung’s recent funding round.

OCCS: A brief overview

Onboard carbon capture is seen by many as a bridge technology for shipping’s energy transition, offering a way to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing vessels while the industry scales up alternative fuels.

Unlike zero-emission fuels such as green methanol, ammonia, or hydrogen, which remain limited by availability and infrastructure, OCCS can be installed on ships already running on conventional fuels. What is more, with the potential to capture up to 90% of CO2 emissions from exhaust gases, the technology could enable operators to extend the operational life of their current fleets while cutting their carbon footprint.

Industry stakeholders see this as a potential means to speed up near-term decarbonization, especially given the slow turnover of the global fleet. Furthermore, according to the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), OCCS could also keep shipowners and operators ahead of the regulatory measures, such as the Net Zero Framework (NZF) mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The GCMD has also noted, however, that certain challenges persist within the OCCS sphere. Among the hurdles are recurring additional costs due to fuel penalties, amine solvent replenishment, manpower, maintenance as well as offloading services. Around the world, most ports also currently lack the infrastructure needed to offload and store captured carbon efficiently. 

