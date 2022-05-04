Baker Hughes targets lower rig costs with novel subsea wellhead technology

May 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal, expected to save substantial operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips.

The MS-2 Annulus Seal integrates with Baker Hughes’ existing MS-800 wellhead system and helps to lower the cost of well construction and intervention, expands intervention options and ensures security and confidence of well integrity in challenging conditions, the company said.

The new technology can be installed in a single trip, with an integrated lock ring that results in improved rig efficiency by providing immediate lockdown of up to 2 million pounds force without the need for a second trip, saving rig time.

According to Baker Hughes, the MS-2 also provides easier access to wells, with no need for supplemental lockdown devices. It is tested to 20,000 psi, and to 200 load cycles ensuring life-of-field reliability and further demonstrating the seal integrity.

The new integrated sealing solution has already been adopted by multiple customers in North and South America, the Houston-headquartered company stated.

“We constantly strive for technological optimization and delivering the most advanced solutions to our subsea customers,” said Neil Saunders, executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Through our new MS-2 Annulus Seal, we are helping to transform the subsea market and are developing quality technology that delivers long-term value, reliability and efficiencies for subsea customers.”