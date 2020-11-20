Baleària completes first LNG bunkering in Port of Almeria

November 20, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Spanish shipping company Baleària completed the first liquefied natural bunkering in the port of Almeria.

Courtesy of Baleària

The company said in its statement that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Almeria Port Authority and the LNG supplier ESK.

LNG bunkering was carried out via truck-to-ship method to the Bahama Mama ferry, which was retrofitted to run on LNG by Gibraltar’s Gibdock.

The ship’s two storage tanks have a capacity of 140 cubic meters of LNG, each, enabling it to sail up to 750 nautical miles, according to Balearia.

Bahama Mama is the fifth LNG-powered ferry in the company’s fleet and the third vessel that has been adapted to be able to sail on LNG.

The ferry operator plans to have a fleet of nine LNG-powered vessels by the end of 2021. These will include six retrofits and three newly built LNG ferries.