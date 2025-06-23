Back to overview
Home Green Marine Seaspan hits new LNG bunkering milestone in Port of Long Beach

Seaspan hits new LNG bunkering milestone in Port of Long Beach

Business Developments & Projects
June 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Canada-based low-carbon fuel provider Seaspan Energy has completed its first LNG bunkering operation to a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at the Port of Long Beach.

Courtesy of Seaspan

The operation involved the company’s 7,600 cubic meters (cbm) LNG bunkering vessel Seaspan Baker delivering LNG to Plumeria Leader, the 2022-built PCTC operated by NYK Line, via the ship-to-ship method on June 12.

“We are extremely proud to achieve this significant milestone as the first company to complete a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a pure car carrier in the Port of Long Beach,” said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our team, NYK, and the Port of Long Beach. And we look forward to expanding our service on the West Coast of North America.”

Kaori Takahashi, General Manager, Fuel Group, NYK Line, added: “This milestone reflects our strong commitment to decarbonizing the maritime sector. Collaborating with partners such as Seaspan Energy allows us to advance low-carbon fuel solutions and deliver on our environmental goals while ensuring operational excellence.”

The latest milestone follows Seaspan’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a tanker in Long Beach on May 17, 2025, as well as the inaugural LNG transfer to a containership at the end of 2024, which marked the beginning of the company’s service offering on the West Coast of North America.

In other recent news, the Canadian company took part in Port of Nanaimo’s first LNG bunkering, deploying its vessel Seaspan Garibaldi to supply Lake Saint Anne, the 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC chartered by EUKOR and managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping Limited (EPS), with this alternative to conventional marine fuels.

Striving to set the standard for reliable LNG ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America, Seaspan operates a total of three bunker vessels built by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) in China.

