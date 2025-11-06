Back to overview
Home Hydrogen BASF opens green hydrogen and fuel cell component facility

BASF opens green hydrogen and fuel cell component facility

Business Developments & Projects
November 6, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS), a business unit and separate legal entity of German chemical company BASF, has opened a production facility for green hydrogen and fuel cell components in Budenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt.

Credit: BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS)

The project was jointly developed with German partners Trigona Fuel Cell Components and Grundstücksverwaltung Rheinufer, and is situated in the center of Europe within the Rhein-Main Metropolitan area.

According to BASF, the facility is producing newly developed low-PGM-loaded catalyst-coated membranes (CCMs), considered a key functional part for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis stacks. The site is said to have a gigawatt (GW) capacity for commercial production of these CCMs.

Tim Ingle, Senior Vice President of Precious Metal Services and Recycling for ECMS, commented: “Officially opening the Budenheim site is a critical step in our hydrogen business strategy and contribution to the green hydrogen economy. This investment allows ECMS to expand its capabilities in precious metals, catalysts and recycling, solidifying our position as an integrated, end-to-end solution provider for our customers spanning the entire PEM technologies value chain.”

Saeed Alerasool, Senior Vice President of Research, Development, and Application for ECMS, stated: “It’s great to see our precious metal, catalysis and coating competencies, among other technology strengths, come to life in Budenheim. We continue to use our strong expertise to develop the next generation of high-performance products at a reduced cost to meet industry needs and support the global energy transition.”

To note, the production of green hydrogen from water electrolysis is expected to become an important pillar in decarbonizing the hydrogen value chain and balancing surplus green energy, ultimately supporting the global energy transition. ECMS seeks to support the hydrogen economy with circular solutions that improve performance and reduce costs for PEM electrolysis and fuel cells.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles