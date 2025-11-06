Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Hyundai Motor breaks ground on hydrogen fuel cell facility in South Korea

Hyundai Motor breaks ground on hydrogen fuel cell facility in South Korea

Business Developments & Projects
November 6, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hyundai Motor Company, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new hydrogen fuel cell production plant in Ulsan, South Korea.

Credit: Hyundai Motor Company

As disclosed, the facility represents an investment of KRW 930 billion ($644 million) and will produce hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for various mobility applications, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and buses, construction equipment, and marine vessels.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, it will occupy 43,000 square meters on the site of a former internal combustion engine transmission plant and will operate under HMG’s hydrogen brand and business platform HTWO, which symbolizes ‘Hydrogen for Humanity.’ Reportedly, it will integrate chemical processing and assembly operations with an annual production capacity of 30,000 fuel cell units.

It is understood that Hyundai plans to operate the facility as an advanced manufacturing platform. The company revealed the plant will deploy robotics technologies to reduce worker strain while enhancing operational efficiency. Advanced monitoring systems are expected to detect even minute safety hazards to protect workers.

Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of HMG, commented: “This plant embodies Hyundai Motor Group’s strategic commitment to advancing the hydrogen society transition. It will serve as a critical foundation for securing national economic growth momentum and establishing Korea’s leadership in the global hydrogen industry.”

According to Hyundai, the groundbreaking ceremony is expected to serve as a platform for collaboration among government, local authorities and industry stakeholders, reinforcing a unified approach toward accelerating the hydrogen economy. Note that Hyundai aims to strengthen its position in the hydrogen market and expand strategic partnerships to support carbon neutrality and ecosystem development.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles