Blue Offshore’s barge transports cables for Dutch offshore wind project

July 28, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Blue Offshore’s double basket carrousel barge, CC Atlantique, has arrived in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, carrying more than 8000 tonnes of high voltage cable for the connection of TenneT’s Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Platform to the onshore grid.

According to the company, this represents cable transport record and “Blue Offshore is proud to be able to contribute to the Dutch energy transition, as it has been awarded the contract by Van Oord to supply a full cable transport spread for both the Hollandse Kust (zuid) 2020 Alpha and 2021 Beta cable transport campaigns.”

Blue Offshore’s barge with each carrousel carried approximately 4,000 tonnes of cable.

The transport took place from Hellenic Cables in Greece to the port of Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

In the upcoming phase of the project the cables will be loaded into Van Oord’s cable lay vessel the Nexus for the installation offshore. A spare cable will be delivered to TenneT in Eemshaven.

The Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha grid connection must be ready in 2021. Beta is scheduled for completion in 2022.

The HKZ wind parks combined will supply 1500 MW of renewable energy, sufficient to supply up to 3 million households with power.