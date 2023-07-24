BP to supply biofuels in Port of Wellington

July 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

bp Marine, a part of energy major bp’s trading and shipping business, has entered into a long-term supply agreement with integrated transport company StraitNZ, which includes the supply of marine biofuels in the port of Wellington.

Courtesy of BP

As explained, StraitNZ’s network encompasses Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries that connects the north and south islands between Wellington and Picton.

bp Marine’s new Wellington offer will comprise the supply of marine fuels by barge, including the region’s first bio-VLSFO from early 2024.

The fuel will include a 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) biofuel blended with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Specifically, the UCOME component is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification System (ISCC), an internationally recognised certification scheme for biobased materials.

This blend of biofuel is estimated to help reduce lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions associated with the fuel by up to 20% compared to standard marine fuel oil equivalents, according to bp.

“This is the first of its kind for the Port of Wellington,” said global head of bp Marine, Eddie Gauci.

“bp is making a major investment across our Wellington Terminal network, in preparation for the introduction of marine biofuel blends.”

“Biofuels have a vital role in decarbonising transport, including in the marine sector. We are thrilled to be working with StraitNZ because they want to play their part in helping the world get to net zero by decarbonising their fleet, and with the marine biofuel blend bp will be supplying, we can help them do that.”

In 2020 bp announced its ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy and the bioenergy transition growth engine, the company is increasing its focus on the role sustainable biofuels can play in reducing life cycle emissions from ground transport and in hard-to-decarbonise transport sectors.

Recently, the company has expanded its investment in bioenergy by committing $10 million and leading the Series B investment round in WasteFuel, a California-based biofuels company focused on converting municipal bio-waste into low-carbon fuels, such as bio-methanol.

WasteFuel plans to develop multiple bio-methanol plants around the world in collaboration with local strategic partners including waste companies. With the investment from BP, the company expects to launch its first project in Dubai and it has a pipeline of additional projects to develop.

Biofuel blends are described as particularly helpful as a “drop-in” solution available to existing fleets without the need for modifications to the engine or infrastructure in most applications.