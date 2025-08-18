FPSO Peregrino; Credit: Felipe Torres/Equinor
Brazilian FPSO weeks away from restart following oil production shutdown

August 18, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has switched off oil production at its largest operated field outside the European country. This field is located off the coast of Brazil.

The production halt followed the decision the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) made to stop production on the FPSO Peregrino, operated by Equinor do Brasil, as communicated to the consortium partners of the asset through the Operational Safety Superintendence.

According to PRIO, which set the wheels in motion to acquire Equinor’s interest in the field a few months ago, the main areas for improvement identified in the notice issued by ANP are risk management and assessment documentation, and adjustments to the deluge system. The FPSO Peregrino, which has an oil processing capacity of 110 kbbl/d and 300 kbbl/d of water, operates at the field.

Equinor, said to have immediately initiated the required adjustments as the operator of the asset, aims to meet the requirements as swiftly and accurately as possible, estimating that the works will take between three and six weeks to be fully completed.

PRIO claims to be working with Equinor to contribute all possible resources towards the resolution of these matters, not only in its role as a consortium partner but also as the future operator of the asset.

The Peregrino field, discovered in 1994, had its first oil in 2011. Located 85 kilometers off the coast in the Campos Basin, the asset lies within blocks BM-C-7 and BM-C-47, and 28 kilometers from the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo cluster.

