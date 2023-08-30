Brunvoll Mar-El zero-emission tech picked for Fjord1’s new electric ferries

August 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian equipment provider Brunvoll Mar-El has been contracted to provide electric propulsion systems for one new low-emission and two zero-emission passenger ferries owned by compatriot ferry operator Fjord1.

Brunvoll Mar-El

As explained, the delivery for the three vessels consists of DC switchboard, electrical motors, inverters, and charging solutions. All the components will be integrated together into Brunvoll Mar-El’s Propulsion and Energy management system.

Furthermore, the vessels will be equipped with the Brunvoll Ligthweight System Integration, a compact and flexible integration system optimized for vessels with strict requirements for weight, volume, and performance.

The delivery is set for the second and the third quarter of 2024, and the vessels will enter into operation on a 15-year contract with Vestland County Council in January 2025.

The new vessel will have the new Aero-design from Brødrene Aa and will be outfitted with a low-emission propulsion system will have an electrical power output of 3.000 kW and will operate on the long route between Knarvik and Bergen.

According to Brunvoll Mar-El , the ships will be subject to extensive retrofitting from a conventional propulsion system to a new zero-emission propulsion system, with a power output of 2.200 kW for operation of the Bergen-Askøy route. A charging capacity of up to 4.000 kW will be installed in both Knarvik and Askøy.

“This is a substantial contract for us and a great achievement for everyone at Brunvoll Mar-El. The contract contributes to increasing Brunvoll Mar-El’s ability to provide lightweight electric and hybrid solutions to even larger vessels with more installed power, more battery capacity, and longer range. We are very pleased that Fjord1, together with Brødrene Aa AS, chose Brunvoll Mar-El for these projects,” said Helge Asle Lundeberg, Managing Director at Brunvoll Mar-El AS.

“High-speed passenger vessels have very strict requirements. Both we and Mar-El have put a lot of effort into optimizing our designs over the years. Especially weight and volume are crucial, as well as overall performance, and Brunvoll Mar-El delivers on them all,” CEO of Brødrene Aa, Tor Øyvin Aa said.

In 2021, Fjord1 contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to act as a system integrator and deliver power control, distribution and battery systems to three ferries that will be converted from gas and diesel propulsion to zero-emission battery operation. Under the contract, NES will equip the three ferries with batteries, charging systems, new generators and upgrades of the AC circuit boards and automation systems. For the battery charging stations, the company will supply charging towers, power electronics and control systems.