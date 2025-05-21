BW Offshore puts O&M duties of Gabon-based FPSO in BW Energy’s hands

FPSO BW Adolo; Source: BW Offshore
Operations & Maintenance
May 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Oslo-listed oil and gas E&P player BW Energy has taken over from Norway’s BW Offshore the operations and maintenance (O&M) of a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit working off the coast of Gabon.

FPSO BW Adolo; Source: BW Offshore

BW Offshore’s handover, effective May 20, 2025, enabled BW Energy’s subsidiary, BW Energy Gabon, to take charge of the FPSO BW Adolo’s O&M. However, BW Offshore’s subsidiary retains ownership of the unit under an amended bareboat charter; thus, it will continue to lease the FPSO to BW Energy Gabon on the same terms as previously agreed without the O&M services.

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, commented: “Transferring daily operational control of BW Adolo to BW Energy Gabon is a natural step given their growing presence in Gabon and potential to capture efficiencies across the local organization. The seamless execution reflects the commitment of both teams to safeguard personnel, the environment, and asset integrity.”

Furthermore, the charter entails a mutual put-and-call option on the unit for $100 million, exercisable in 2028. The companies will continue to work together on the transition until June 30, 2025, to ensure a safe and uninterrupted transfer of operations.

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy, highlighted: “Assuming full O&M responsibility will allow BW Energy Gabon to optimise field performance and capture additional synergies across the Dussafu hub. We thank BW Offshore for its exemplary stewardship of the vessel and its continued support during the transition phase.”

The FPSO BW Adolo remains deployed on the Dussafu Marin license offshore Gabon, where it has been working since first oil in 2018. The oil produced at the Hibiscus/Ruche project is processed on the FPSO BW Adolo alongside the established Tortue production before being offloaded to oil tankers. 

A 20-kilometer pipeline connection between the BW MaBoMo production facility installed at the Hibiscus field and the FPSO BW Adolo moored at the producing Tortue field was commissioned to receive oil from the Hibiscus/Ruche wells.

BW Energy is also developing its portfolio outside Gabon, as illustrated by a final investment decision (FID) for a development in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

