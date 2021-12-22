C-Kore completes umbilical monitoring for Vår Energi

December 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based C-Kore Systems has completed an umbilical monitoring campaign for Vår Energi on the Balder Future project in Norway.

The C-Kore Cable Monitor units were used to test the insulation resistance and continuity of the umbilical electrical lines during installation.

“It is nice to be working on this project in Norway with Vår Energi. With an increasing number of orders for umbilical monitoring during installation campaigns, operators understand the value our testing tools offer, automating and datalogging the results,” said Cynthia Pikaar, sales and marketing manager of C-Kore.

“The units are so simple to use so no extra personnel are needed offshore, an added benefit during the current covid pandemic. We look forward to working with Vår Energi again on their next installation campaign.”

According to C-Kore, with their automated test routine, the C-Kore units quickly and repeatedly tested and data-logged measurements of cable integrity, reducing the testing time.

“Balder Future is an important project located in a key growth area in the North Sea. It will extend expected production of oil and gas beyond 2045 and is an example of our long-term commitment in the area. We are very happy how the units worked on our installation campaigns,” said Bart Maas, commissioning engineer for Vår Energi.

“The units enable verification prior to, during and after installation and enable future verification/comparison of results in a robust and effective manner. They are very easy to use and give the results we needed quickly.”

The Balder field is located in the North Sea production licence 001 where Vår Energi is the operator with a 90% interest and Mime Petroleum is its partner, holding the remaining 10%.

The Balder Future project includes the refurbishment of the Jotun FPSO, new subsea production systems and 14 new wells. The redevelopment will unlock an additional 136 million boe and production is planned to commence in autumn 2022.

Vår Energi submitted the PDO for the Balder Future project in December 2019. The project is expected to prolong the production lifetime of the Balder and Ringhorne fields’ production lifetime to 2045.